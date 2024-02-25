International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,013,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 315,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.