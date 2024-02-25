International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $90.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.