Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $629.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

