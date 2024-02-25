Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $659.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,018. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $668.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

