Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.170-16.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $668.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.