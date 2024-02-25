Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

