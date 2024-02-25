Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Lessened by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,892. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

