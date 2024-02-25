Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $440.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

