Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

