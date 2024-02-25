Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

