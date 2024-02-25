Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.