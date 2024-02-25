IOTA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.71 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $866.47 million and $11.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

