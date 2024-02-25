iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

