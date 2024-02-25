Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.
IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
