Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,102,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

