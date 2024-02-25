iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

