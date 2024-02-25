iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

