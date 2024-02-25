iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITA opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.