Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Holdings Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.93 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

