Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.37.

JACK stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

