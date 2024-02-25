Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.