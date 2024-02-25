Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TTE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

