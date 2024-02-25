Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

