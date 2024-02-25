Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

