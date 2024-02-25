Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

