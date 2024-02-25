Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

