Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

