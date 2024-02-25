Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

MAR stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,976 shares of company stock worth $28,674,822 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.