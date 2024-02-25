Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

