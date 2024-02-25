Jefferies Financial Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$13.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.