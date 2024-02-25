Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 6,024 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $18,132.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,760 shares in the company, valued at $950,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.85 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.