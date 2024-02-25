Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £383.28 in Stock

Feb 25th, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £383.28 ($482.60).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($478.97).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.03) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,213 ($27.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,633.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,609.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.18) to GBX 1,460 ($18.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.15) to GBX 2,000 ($25.18) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.41).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

