Jon Ayotte Sells 904 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $13,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.73 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

