JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 23.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 399,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period.

