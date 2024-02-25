JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.