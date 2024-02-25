JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 156,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $529.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

