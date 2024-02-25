Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Trading 2% Higher

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. 117,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 226,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Kartoon Studios Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kartoon Studios

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kartoon Studios during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat.

