Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,638.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 233,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Price Performance
KLA stock opened at $668.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
