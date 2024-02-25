KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $59.53 on Thursday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

