Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KROS opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.