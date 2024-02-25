KeyCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

