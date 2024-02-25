KeyCorp Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $48.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

RNG stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

