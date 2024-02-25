Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,391.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 380 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 490.97.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.