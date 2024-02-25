Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$19,154.07 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$19,154.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on K

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.