Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

