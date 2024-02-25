Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Klaviyo by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

