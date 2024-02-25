Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 223.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $17,864,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 207,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 104.11%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

