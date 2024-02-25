Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 171,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.