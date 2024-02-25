Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

LRCX traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $928.50. 686,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.