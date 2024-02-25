Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $44,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $928.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $821.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.