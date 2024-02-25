Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.