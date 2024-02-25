Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.22.

LEA opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

